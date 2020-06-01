Aurora reopens municipal court to the public

AURORA | The Aurora Municipal Court reopened with several safety protocols in place Monday, more than 10 weeks after the institution closed to the public to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The court began allowing more residents with relevant court dates back into the building at 14999 E. Alameda Parkway June 1, according to a statement issued by the city. That’s a month after the court originally planned to reopen when it first shuttered on March 16.

The building will only be open to people with a docketed matter, a scheduled appointment, and those seeking to make a payment or clear a warrant, according to a city spokesperson. Anyone else who wishes to attend to a court matter is encouraged to call 303-739-6444 or visit the city website at auroragov.org.

Those who are permitted to enter the court will be required to wear a face mask, maintain a distance of 6 feet from others and undergo a temperature check upon entering the building.

Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, has recently travelled to a “high-risk area” or come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient in the past two weeks is instructed to stay away from the court. Residents in any of those situations are instructed to call 303-739-6458 to reschedule.

To see if your case can be heard virtually, email [email protected] or text 720-704-0100.

State courts in the 17th and 18th Judicial Districts continue to only hear a smattering of emergency issues in-person. In Adams County’s 17th Judicial District, nearly all in-person proceedings set through July 3 have been rescheduled.

In the 18th Judicial District, many matters are still being heard via WebEx and by phone, though the eligibility of each case is up to the discretion of individual judges.

All jury trials in state courts remain postponed until at least July. The Aurora Municipal Court will follow the same guidance, a city spokesperson confirmed. The next jury trial planned to take place for a municipal case is currently scheduled for July 7.