Aurora Public Schools on 1-hour delay Monday because of cold, snow

AURORA | All APS schools, including Pickens Technical College, will be on a one-hour delay Monday because of the expected sub-freezing temperatures..

“Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools (APS) and Pickens Technical College will be on a one hour delay for students tomorrow, January 30,” a Sunday afternoon news release from the district said. “School buses will pick up students one hour later than usual at their regular bus stops to take them to school. Schools will still end at their regular times. Staff members should report to school as close to their regular start time as is safely possible.”

Temperatures were in the single digits across the metro area Sunday and the National Weather Service has placed Aurora on a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. on Monday.

A 30% chance of snow is predicted for Monday in Aurora starting after 11 a.m., according to the NWS, with a daytime high temperature of 11 degrees.