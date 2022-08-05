AURORA | Live and in person, and open to all, Aurora Pride 2022 hits Aurora’s best beach this Saturday.

The fifth annual event offers a day of sun, beers, sand, water fun, bands, booths, food and more, providing what planners say is a Colorado pride event with something for everyone and every age.

“Aurora and the Front Range’s LGBTQIA community and highlight LGBTQIA and minority-owned businesses in Aurora,” said event creator Jerry Cunningham, president of the Out Front Foundation and former Out Front Magazine publisher. “Every year we raise money to produce our event series and to support scholarships for LGBTQIA students at higher education institutions in Aurora.

The pride celebration has grown to become one of the region’s premier LGBTQIA-support events, this one catering to the entire family.

The price to get in? Nothing, until the day of the event.

Advance admission is free, but a ticket, available online, is required. The pride celebration offers a bevy of packages that include parking and beer passes. Paddleboards and aquatic rentals are extra. But the fun, bands and entertainment are all free.

Cunningham began the event to offer the metro area LGBTQ community an event to share their pride in being a critical part of Aurora’s family community. Much of the Aurora Pride festival focuses on the Aurora region’s LGBTQ families.

The celebration moved to the Aurora Reservoir complex in 2019 and was an immediate success, said event organizer Zander Oklar.

The festival is for everyone in the metro area, organizers say.

Beach and lake activities, music, cocktails, beers, food, drag shows and more all at the city’s premier reservoir venue promise to make it a memorable day, Oklar said.

“There were two main goals when putting together our entertainment schedule: to bring exciting acts in to get the community ecstatic about the event, and to ensure that the performers are representative of the LGBTQIA community,” Oklar said.

Guaranteed is some of the best local drag queens, musical acts and more, Oklar said.

The event is free, but organizers stress that guests need to register online for parking passes or make arrangements to park at nearby shuttle venues or even make Uber or Lyft arrangements created specially for the Aurora Pridefest.

The party begins at noon and ends at 7 p.m.

Event organizers recommend going early to ensure a close in parkings spot. Overflow parking at the nearby Arapahoe County Fairgrounds will include shuttle service to and from the reservoir complex.

Besides a full schedule of shows and entertainment, everyone is invited to get into beach mode. There’s a swim beach for a cool dip in the reservoir’s famously clear water, kayaks, paddleboards and more.

How to dress? Anyway you like. Romp at the event in your proudest pride wear or just come in whats comfortable for a day at the beach, Oklar said.

Kids and their families will have access to the beach and a shaded playground, a must if the weather turns up the heat that day.

For beer lovers, Beer Bust tickets for $30 in advance offers tastes of some of Aurora’s famous craft and favorite brews from the city’s own Drydock Brewery. The price goes up to $40 at the gate. Tickets are good for five drinks and unlimited water bottles.

Oklar said the event will be a standout pridefest for everyone proud of their LGBTQIA friends, community and family, no matter what the family looks like.

IF YOU GO

2022 Aurora Pride at Reservoir

• Noon. to 7 P.M., Aug. 6

• Aurora Reservoir, 5800 South Powhaton Road in east Aurora, just east of the

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

• Event is free, but a free registration for parking is needed at aurorapride.com

• For full schedule, registration and details, go to aurorapride.com

• Up-close parking and passes are limited and can be pre-purchased for $20. Shuttle parking is $10

• No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted at Aurora Pride.