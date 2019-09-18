Police quit tracking bear in Aurora neighborhood since, ‘He didn’t commit any crimes’

1 of 2

AURORA | Not your normal news: A bear remains on the loose Tuesday evening in southeast Aurora.

Police had been “working with (Colorado Parks and Wildlife) to track down this fella all morning in the 23500 block of E. Briarwood Dr.,” Aurora police said in a tweet about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

We launched a drone today and helped Aurora PD search for a bear near Arapahoe Road and E-470. Unfortunately it wouldn’t come out of the retention pond so we left it alone but our deputies say it looked healthy and seemed happy! pic.twitter.com/VHc51exceM — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) September 17, 2019

As of 11 a.m. the bear had been tracked to the area of Arapahoe Road and E-470.

Officer Anthony Camacho, spokesman with the Aurora Police Department, said police stopped monitoring the bear’s location at about 1:30 p.m.

“He didn’t commit any crimes, he didn’t steal any picnic baskets or anything so we didn’t apprehend him,” Camacho said. “We decided to just leave it be.”

Camacho said authorities with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office have also stopped tracking the bear.

A drone video of the bear meandering near a retention pond beside E-470 around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday was taken earlier in the afternoon, according to Camacho.

He said authorities expect the animal to find its way out of the residential area on its own.

“If you see this bear please call 911, do not approach,” police wrote in a tweet. “Some social media posts state we have the bear, we do not yet.”

Jason Clay, spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, instructed any residents who see the bear to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-329-4501.

Clay said bears are extremely active this time of year as they prepare for hibernation.

“They’re really active getting ready for hibernation and getting their fat stores up,” he said. “They can be active up to 20 hours a day and eating 20,000 calories a day.”

Clay said wildlife officials decided not to tranquilize the bear in east Aurora in an effort not to scare it onto a thoroughfare or interstate. He said in order to move the bear, officials usually must shoot it with a tranquilizer, which often occurs when a bear is in a tree.

The current plan is to tranquilize and relocate the bear at a future date after it has become more stationary if it doesn’t wander back where it belongs, Clay said.