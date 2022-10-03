Aurora police shoot suspect on RTD Colfax bus Sunday; 3rd officer-involved shooting in 8 days

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a breaking story and will be updated.

AURORA | Few details have so far been released after police said an officer shot someone on an RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

In what appears to be the third officer-related shooting in Aurora in just more than a week, police said a “suspect” was shot on an RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue near Macon Street at about 7 p.m.

“Shots have been fired by the police,” police said in a tweet. “One person has been transported to the hospital.”

Police said there is a large police presence in the area.

“The suspect was the only person injured,” police said in a tweet. “Their condition is unknown at this time.”

The 17th Judicial District investigation response team will lead the investigation into the shooting, as spelled out by state law regulating the investigation of officer-involved shootings.

No other details are yet available.

Early Saturday, police chased two robbery suspects in a vehicle, forced them to crash their car near Denver International Airport and then fired on one suspect who brandished a gun, killing him, according to Denver police.

The incident began about 2 a.m. Saturday after a 7-Eleven store at East Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard was robbed, according to Denver Police chief Ron Thomas.

Witnesses said the store was robbed by two men who fled in a small, dark-colored SUV.

About 5:30 a.m., Aurora police in the area believed they came across the robbery suspects in their car and attempted to stop them, Thomas said.

The suspects fled and Aurora police pursued them, chasing them north toward DIA.

At one point, Aurora police attempted a maneuver to force the fleeing suspects off the road, causing the car to crash, police said.

Several police ran to the car, and the driver got out of the car brandishing a “long gun,” Thomas said.

Three Aurora police officers fired “several times” at the man, killing him, police said.

The other occupant of the car was apparently not injured, but was arrested at the scene. Denver police said only that the occupants in the car were adult males.

An Aurora police officer involved in the chase was injured during the forced crash and taken to a nearby hospital. He is reported to have suffered only minor injuries.

Last week, Aurora police were pursing a car-theft suspect that also resulted in an officer-related shooting.

At one point, the man fled from police, who opened fire on the man after he brandished a gun. A few days later, Denver police evidence revealed the man had actually raised his gun to his head and shot himself during the confrontation. Police have not released any evidence in the case.