Aurora police shoot armed man in Sterling Hills neighborhood Thursday night

AURORA | Investigators with the Aurora Police Department have released few details after an officer shot an armed man late Thursday night.

The condition of the man who was shot was unclear as of Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of South Bahama Circle at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on reports of an assault in the area, police said. Upon arriving, officers made contact with a man wielding an unknown weapon. A single officer then shot the man an unknown number of times.

The man was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

Per state laws related to shootings involving police officers, officials with the Denver Police Department and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are also investigating the shooting.

Anyone who believes they have witnessed this shooting is encouraged to call Agent Jamie Krieger at 303-739-6113.