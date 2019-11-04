Aurora police seek tips related to bank robbery at Aurora Bank of America Saturday

1 of 2

AURORA | Aurora police are still searching for a man who investigators said robbed a Bank of America branch on East Smoky Hill Road Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said a man wearing sunglasses, a backpack and a cloth hat entered the Bank of America at 23930 E. Smoky Hill Road shortly before 2 p.m. Nov. 2 and demanded money.

The unidentified man provided a teller a note asking for cash and threatening harm, police said. He obtained an unknown amount of money before leaving the bank.

The man did not produce a weapon, and no employees or patrons were injured in the commission of the robbery, according to police.

The suspected robber was described as a black or Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a medium build.

Police had not made any arrests in connection with the robbery as of late Monday morning, according to a spokesperson.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or Aurora police at 720-472-0350.

The Denver Metro Crime Stoppers typically offer cash rewards for legitimate crime tips.