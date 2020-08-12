Aurora police searching for pickup truck driver suspected of striking, killing pedestrian Tuesday

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for the driver of a white pick up truck suspected of striking and killing a pedestrian near South Parker Road and Peoria Street Tuesday night.

The driver struck a 56-year-old man as he was crossing the road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to Agent Faith Goodrich, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the area after the collision and drove toward Interstate 225, police said.

Anyone who may have witnesses this hit-and-run collision, or may have dashboard camera footage of the incident is encouraged to call the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. at 720-913-7867.

The death Tuesday marked the second pedestrian killed on an Aurora roadway in the past week. An unidentified man was struck and killed while walking on East Arapahoe Road Aug. 9.