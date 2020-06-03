Aurora police search for trio suspected of beating Target customer who asked for more space while shopping

AURORA | Aurora police on Wednesday announced that officers are currently searching for a trio of people suspected of violently assaulting a Target patron after the shopper asked the group to grant her more social distance.

Investigators said that a man in his late teens, a woman in her early 20s and another woman in her late 20s bumped into the female shopper inside the Target at 14200 E. Alameda Ave. at about 7:50 p.m. on May 8. The shopper then asked the group to give her more space.

The party then began accosting the shopper before throwing a box of tissues at her head. The Target customer then fell to the ground while the group continued to beat her, eventually breaking multiple bones.

The three suspects, seen in surveillance screen shots provided by police, then fled the store in a dark red SUV.

Police believe the male suspect stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The female suspects are both believed to stand about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weigh about 140 pounds and 120 pounds. All three are believe to be Latinos.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6112. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.