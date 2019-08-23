Aurora police search for suspected car thieves, burglars believed to live in Murphy Creek neighborhood

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for suspects following a spate of car thefts and burglaries in the city’s Murphy Creek neighborhood in the past month, officials announced on Facebook Aug. 22.

Half a dozen cars have been stolen and a pair of homes have been burglarized in the east Aurora enclave since July 17, according to local police.

“We believe the culprits live in your neighborhood, Murphy Creek residents,” police wrote on Facebook.

Officials have encouraged residents to lock the doors of their cars and homes, and take garage door openers out of their cars.

“Help us combat this crime in your neighborhood by locking things down,” police wrote.

A spokesman for Aurora police did not immediately know whether any of the stolen cars had been recovered.

While overall crime was generally down city-wide in the first half of the year, the police district that encompasses Murphy Creek saw a 12 percent uptick in car thefts in the first six months of 2019, according to Aurora police crime data. However, the area — delineated as roughly east of Interstate 225 and north of East Jewell Avenue — also noted a 10 percent decrease in burglary compared to the first half of last year.

Councilwoman Nicole Johnston, who oversees the council ward covering Murphy Creek, said she hasn’t heard many specific complaints from constituents regarding burglaries or car thefts in the neighborhood. She noted, however, that as the city expands to the east, crime tends to rise proportionally.

“As the city grows and expands, we’re going to have (crime) in more areas,” she said.

Anyone with information related to theses thefts is encouraged to contact aurora detectives at [email protected] Tipsters may also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.