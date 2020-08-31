Aurora police search for leads after man found shot to death in apartment Sunday

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating what led to a man being shot to death in an apartment complex on South Sable Boulevard early Sunday.

Officers found a man dead inside a unit at the Landon Park Apartments at approximately 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30, Lt. Chris Amsler wrote in a news release. The man had been shot once.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Police were first alerted to the scene after a female neighbor went to check on the man who was killed and “found him slumped over,” Amsler wrote. The neighbor told police she heard a single gunshot at about 2 a.m., but waited to check on the man until later in the morning.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Aurora homicide detectives have deemed this shooting a “suspicious death,” according to Amsler.

Anyone who may have additional information related to this death is encouraged to call Aurora detective Heath Graw at 303-739-6213.