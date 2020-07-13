Aurora police say man shot in arm while sleeping in own apartment Monday

AURORA | Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in the arm while sleeping in his central Aurora apartment late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Someone shot the sleeping man through the sliding glass door beside his patio in the 1000 block of South Evanston Way, police said in tweets sent Monday morning. The shooting occurred sometime around midnight July 13.

The man who was shot is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators are currently searching for leads related to possible suspects.