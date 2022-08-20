Aurora police said woman, 22, mum about gunfire injury early Saturday

AURORA | Neither a 22-year-old woman nor her friend offered police details about how the woman was wounded by gunfire early Saturday, according to Aurora police.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital some time before 3 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said in a social media post.

“The victim and her friend are not forthcoming with information,” police said.

The shooting might have occurred somewhere near Peoria Street and Exposition Avenue in east-central Aurora, police posted. The woman nor her friend offered any shooting suspect information.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.