Aurora police said no evidence of shooting Saturday night after gunfire reports at mall carnival

AURORA | Police said they could find no evidence of a shooting during a mall parking lot carnival Saturday night after dispatchers received multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

“The crowd was, naturally, terrified,” police said in a tweet, responding to public inquiries the following day. “No victims were located at the scene or at any hospital throughout the night.”

Police said there were no shell casings found in the area. The gunfire was reported at about 10 p.m.

“Again, no parties were shot,” police said.

Police said off-duty police officers would remain at the carnival throughout the holiday weekend.

The carnival is scheduled to remain at the mall through June 5 and is open until 11 p.m. and sometimes midnight each day.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.