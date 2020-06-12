Aurora police recover vehicle stolen in armed carjacking near Colfax

AURORA | Two people have been detained after a gaggle of Aurora police personnel recovered a stolen car in north Aurora Friday morning.

At least eight Aurora police vehicles were dispatched to the area near the Summit View Inn at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Oswego Street at about 11:10 a.m., according to a department spokesperson.

Officers recovered a gray Nissan vehicle that was reported stolen from Peoria Street and East 13th Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. June 11. The vehicle was stolen in an “armed carjacking,” according to Detective Faith Goodrich, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

The Nissan was spotted in the parking lot of the Summit View Friday morning and recovered along Colfax a short time later. Two males found in the vehicle have been detained, but charges have not yet been recommended, Goodrich said.

Detectives were still on the scene as of about 11:45 a.m.

Several of the officers who responded to the scene were accompanied by recently sworn-in recruits, according to Goodrich, which resulted in a significant number of police personnel in the area.

The vehicle is expected to be returned to its owner pending forensic analysis.