Aurora police recommend charging 21-year-old man suspected of assaulting King Soopers security guard with attempted murder

AURORA | Following a 10-day search, Aurora police have arrested a 21-year-old Aurora man in connection with the violent assault of a King Soopers security guard Oct. 6.

Police arrested Xavier Cardona, 21, on Wednesday after local Planet Fitness employees recognized him from surveillance footage and media reports and reported him to law enforcement.

Cardona had the clothes he was suspected of wearing the night of the attack in his possession when he was arrested, police said.

Police have recommended charging Cardona with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault, aggravated robbery, felony menacing and misdemeanor theft.

Cardona is suspected of punching and kicking a security guard outside the King Soopers store at East Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road at approximately 11 p.m. Oct. 6, according to police.

The guard sustained serious injuries to his body and head, police said.

Several local entities, including the Aurora Reward Fund and King Soopers, offered a combined total of $10,000 in reward funds for information related to the suspected assailant’s arrest.