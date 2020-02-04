Aurora police looking for liquor store thieves who rammed stores, looted booze

AURORA | Aurora police are still searching for a pair of men suspected of intentionally driving a pickup truck into two Aurora liquor stores and stealing thousands of dollars worth of alcohol last week.

Investigators believe two heavy-set Hispanic men wearing hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans drove a gray Ford F350 FX4 into a liquor store at 12507 E. Mississippi Ave. at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 29, according to a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department. The same two men are suspected of performing the same act 15 minutes later at another package store at 12131 E. Iliff Ave.

The men made off with “thousands of dollars of alcohol” at both stores, police wrote on Facebook.

Detectives have since located the truck used to ram the facades of the stores. It is currently being processed for evidence, according to Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Anyone with any information related to these robberies is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-1819. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.