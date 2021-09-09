Aurora police investigating Tuesday hit-and-run crash on Colfax that killed 1

1 of 2

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man as he was attempting to cross East Colfax Avenue late Tuesday night, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Francisco Saucedo, spokesperson for Aurora police, said that authorities found a 35-year-old man with “a significant head injury” lying in the roadway near the intersection of Colfax and Akron Street at 11:56 p.m. Sept. 7.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he died later in the day on Sept. 8, Saucedo said.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will be tasked with identifying the man in the coming days, though public information on the coroner’s website, which is where the man’s name and cause of death could be displayed, has not been updated in more than six months.

Traffic investigators believe the man was attempting to cross to the north side of Colfax when a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to Saucedo. Police believe two cars, a white SUV or minivan and a white sedan, could be involved with the collision, though no information on the drivers of the vehicles has been released.

Anyone who witnessed the collision Tuesday or may have dashboard camera footage of the incident is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.