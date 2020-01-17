Aurora police investigating north Aurora shooting after man found dead in street Friday

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for leads after authorities found a man who had been shot to death lying on a north Aurora street early Friday morning.

Police found the unidentified man at about 12:20 a.m. Jan. 17 at the intersection of East 17th Avenue and Iola Street, according to Officer Tony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with any information related to this fatal shooting is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6117.

Informants who wish to remain anonymous can call the local division of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. at 720-913-7867. The Crime Stoppers offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.