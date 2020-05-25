Aurora police investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near Nine Mile

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a fatal collision early Monday after an unidentified motorist struck and killed a man attempting to cross the Interstate 225 off-ramp near South Parker Road.

First responders were dispatched to the exit lane of southbound I-225 beside the Nine Mile light rail station at about 1 a.m. May 25, police wrote in a news release.

Officers found an unidentified African American man lying in the middle of the road, police said. Paramedics with Aurora Fire Rescue attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

A driver who struck the man after he was already lying in the roadway spoke with investigators at the scene, according to Commander Jad Lanigan, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department. However, police believe a different driver struck the man as he was crossing the street, but fled the area after the collision.

The man was crossing the off-ramp away from any marked crosswalk in an unlit section of pavement, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this fatal incident is encouraged to call Officer Richard Mervin at 303-739-6076.