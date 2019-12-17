Aurora police investigating fatal shooting of teen at Aurora Hills Apartments

AURORA | Aurora police are looking into what led to the fatal shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex across from the Aurora Hills Golf Course Monday night.

Police announced via tweet that one person had been shot at the Aurora Hills Apartment complex shortly after 10:45 p.m. Dec. 16.

Investigators announced at 6:34 a.m. that a teenage male shot during the incident at the intersection of East Archer Place and Peoria Street had died.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the male in the coming days.

Police said investigators are still interviewing witnesses “to determine what occurred,” according to a tweet.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting is encouraged to call investigators at 303-627-3100.