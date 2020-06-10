Aurora police investigating fatal hit-and-run Tuesday evening

AURORA | Aurora police are on the lookout for the driver of a blue, four-door sedan suspected of striking and killing a pedestrian with their vehicle near East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street Tuesday evening.

A witness provided investigators with a description of the driver, who fled the scene after the collision. Police did not provided any details on the driver’s description in a news release.

The pedestrian who was struck at approximately 11:30 p.m. June 9 was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.