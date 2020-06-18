Aurora police investigating after man found dead at Willowick Apartments Thursday

AURORA | Investigators with the Aurora Police Department are trying to determine what precipitated the discovery a man who was found dead at the Wollowick Apartments early Thursday.

First responders were dispatched to the apartment complex near the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and South Havana Street at about 6:20 a.m. June 17 after receiving multiple reports that a man was “lying on the ground” in the area, police wrote in a news release.

Officers found an unresponsive man bleeding somewhere in the complex, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Investigators with the department’s homicide unit are currently working to determine what led to the man’s death.

No suspects had been identified as of late Thursday morning.

A large number of police personnel responded to the complex, which has been the site of multiple violent incidents in recent years.

Anyone with any information related to this death is encouraged to call police at 303-739-6213 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.