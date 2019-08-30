Aurora police investigate suspected homicide near Del Mar Circle early Friday

AURORA | Aurora homicide detectives are investigating what they say is a suspicious death that occurred near Del Mar Circle Thursday night, police announced early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of East Seventh Avenue and Moline Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 29 after receiving a call of “an unknown situation in the area,” according to Officer Anthony Camacho, spokesman for Aurora police.

Police found an unresponsive man in a home in the area. Despite receiving treatment from paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Police did detail how the man died and did not specify whether any suspects had been identified in connection with the man’s death.

Anyone with any information related to this death is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6090. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.