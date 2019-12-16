Aurora police investigate fatal shooting near East Colfax nightclub as homicide

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating a suspected homicide that left one man dead outside of Las Adelitas nightclub on East Colfax Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the club near the intersection of Colfax and Lima Street close to midnight Dec. 15 after receiving reports that a man was lying in the street in the area.

First responders found an unidentified Hispanic man who had been shot, according to Crystal McCoy, spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department. Police would say only that the man had been shot somewhere above the waist.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital about six hours later.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

The police department’s Major Crime/Homicide unit is actively investigating the fatal shooting.

Anyone with any information related to this killing is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6090.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Denver Metro Crime Stoppers offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.