Aurora police, fire staffing levels return to near normal; 2 in COVID-19 quarantine

AURORA | City officials have confirmed that just one Aurora police officer and one Aurora firefighter are currently off the job due to COVID-19, a drastic reduction from the number of public safety workers sidelined by the virus earlier this month.

As of April 27, just one cop was either in isolation or quarantine following a potential or confirmed exposure to the virus, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department. Another five non-sworn staffers in the dispatch, records and property units were also not working because of the widespread illness.

Those numbers are a significant reduction from just three weeks ago, when 61 police staffers were off the job due to the virus.

One Aurora firefighter was off the job as of Tuesday morning, according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokeswoman for Aurora Fire Rescue. In late March, more than two dozen firefighters were restricted from working in an attempt to curb viral spread.

The return to nearly normal staffing levels comes about three weeks after the city purchased 2,000 fast-acting novel coronavirus test kits for public safety personnel: 1,250 kits for police and 750 for fire. The city paid an Englewood firm $50,000 for the tests.

The tests were purchased about a week after Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson and Fire Chief Fernando Gray issued stringent guidelines determining what kind of potential virus exposures would require public safety workers to quarantine themselves.

The new test kits have allowed public safety managers to more quickly discern whether staffers may have contracted the virus, Longshore said.

“Before we had direction on how, when or what to test for, we were placing people (in) quarantine out of an abundance of caution … We now have a set of guidelines on whether it was a low risk or high risk exposure, combined with the rapid response COVID test,” he wrote in an email. “Employees can now return to work quicker if they test negative on the rapid test as well as (if) they are symptom free.”

Police have administered 36 of the rapid tests purchased earlier this month, according to Longshore. It’s unclear how many tests remain to be used among Aurora fire personnel.