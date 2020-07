AURORA | A stretch of Interstate 70 near the Chambers Road exit in Aurora was closed for more than half an hour Tuesday night after a man threatened to throw himself onto the highway, according to Aurora police.

Officers responded to the area to tend to a “person in distress” around 9:30 p.m. July 7, police said in a tweet.

The highway was closed from 9:28 p.m. to 10 p.m. a spokesman confirmed.

The man involved in was not injured, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.