Aurora police ask for help locating 24-year-old man wanted for March killing

AURORA | Aurora police on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old man wanted for his role in a fatal shooting that occurred at the Windsor Court Apartments in March.

Investigators believe that Octavis Desmond Styles shot and killed 22-year-old Surajadin Mohamed Ahmed shortly before 5:45 p.m. on March 21 in unit 105 of the north Aurora apartment building on East 16th Avenue. Ahmed was pronounced dead at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital shortly after the shooting.

Styles is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing.

Styles is reported to stand 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 175 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his neck and torso, according to information released by Aurora police.

Anyone with any information related to Styles’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.