Aurora police ask for attempted murder charge related to Feb. 25 shooting

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that left one person with a gunshot wound to the leg last month.

Investigators with the local department’s fugitive apprehension, gang and patrol units arrested Montrelle Johnson at 12:30 p.m. March 6 during a traffic stop, according to tweets. Police have accused him of shooting and injuring a man in the early morning hours of Feb. 25 at 1785 Pitkin St.

The man who was injured in the shooting was shot in the leg, but survived, police said last month.

The arrest document that would outline what precipitated the shooting and eventually led authorities to suspect Johnson of pulling the trigger is suppressed, an Arapahoe County court clerk confirmed Tuesday.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Aurora authorities have recommended charging Johnson with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Statewide criminal history records show Johnson has faced several criminal charges across Arapahoe and Denver counties in recent years, though for mostly low-level offenses. He was sentenced to probation and a brief stint in jail for two separate DUI cases out of Denver in 2019, Colorado Bureau of Investigation records show.

Prosecutors dismissed assault and child abuse charges also levied against him two years ago.

Johnson is slated to appear in Arapahoe County court to address charges stemming from a misdemeanor case from last year, as well as an additional 2019 incident in which he was charged with DUI.

Johnson is set to appear March 11 in court for his attempted murder case.

He is currently being detained at the Arapahoe County detention facility in lieu of posting a $500,000 bond, county records indicate.