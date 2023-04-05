Aurora police arrest woman after finding ‘clandestine grave’ in condo’s crawl space

AURORA | An Aurora woman was arrested Tuesday after police were tipped off to the existence of a dead body entombed in concrete in her condominium crawl space.

Casie Bock, 29, was arrested by Aurora police Tuesday night on suspicion of accessory to homicide. She is being held without bond pending her first appearance in court, according to a news release.

A second male suspect is currently incarcerated in another jurisdiction in relation to a separate incident. He will be identified upon his arrest, which the release said is forthcoming.

On Monday, the Aurora Police Department received a Crime Stoppers tip about a homicide that took place six to eight months ago inside of a condo in the 14600 block of E. Second Ave. Police were told the victim — a 36-year-old man, who had been missing since summer 2022 — was buried in the crawl space and covered in concrete.

Aurora police officers responded to the residence, and detectives from APD’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit later obtained a search warrant for the condo. There, they discovered a “clandestine grave” under the floor.

Detectives are working with outside contractors to recover the body. The excavation process is estimated to last through the end of the week, the release said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after identification contact of next of kin.

Anyone who has any information about this case, and who hasn’t already spoken with an investigator, is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.