Aurora police arrest teenager on suspicion of fatally shooting 20-year-old man in head

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of manslaughter following a fatal shooting on East 14th Avenue last week, according to a press release.

Officers were dispatched to a north Aurora condo complex at 13606 E. 14th Ave. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21 on reports of a shooting, police said.

First responders found a man identified as Mohamed Mohamed Salim, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Salim died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Investigators arrested an unidentified 16-year-old boy on manslaughter and weapons charges in connection with the shooting on Nov. 22.

Police said the suspect will not be identified due to his young age.

Anyone who believes they may have any information related to this shooting is encouraged to call Aurora Police Agent Matthew Ingui at 303-739-6067.