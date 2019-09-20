Aurora police arrest Smoky Hill student accused of bringing gun to school

AURORA | Aurora police “swiftly” took a Smoky Hill High School student into custody Thursday for bringing a gun to the school, the Cherry Creek School District told families in a voicemail.

District officials told families that a parent called the Aurora high school Thursday to notify staff that a student may have brought a gun to the school. Aurora Police Department staff quickly searched the student, found a gun and took the student into custody “without incident,” the voicemail said.

“We want to thank Smoky Hill staff, district security and law enforcement for responding swiftly in this situation and keeping students safe,” the Cherry Creek voicemail said. “We also want to thank the parent who alerted the school. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority.”

Police did not immediately respond to a request asking to specify what charges, if any, have been filed against the boy.

It’s not the first gun-related incident at Smoky Hill.

Last November, four Smoky Hill High School employees were placed on administrative leave after a Nov. 29 incident in which a student allegedly had a gun off-campus, according to a letter sent to parents from Principal Chuck Puga. The school’s head wrestling coach later resigned and was charged with failing to report the gun-related incident to authorities.