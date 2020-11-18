Aurora police arrest man after fatal parking lot shooting late Tuesday

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man in a parking lot Tuesday night.

Police have recommended second-degree murder and weapons charges against Abdikarim Mumin, 23, according to Officer Crystal McCoy, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

Mumin is suspected of shooting and killing a man in a parking lot in the 1900 block of South Havana Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man who was killed in the coming days.

It’s unclear if or how the two men knew one another.

Aurora homicide detectives are asking anyone with potential information related to this shooting to call police at 303-739-6077. Informants can also call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.

Mumin is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Jail, according to county records. He’s expected to make his first court appearance at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.