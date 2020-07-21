Aurora police arrest man accused of shooting wife in leg Sunday night

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree assault after investigators say he shot his wife in the leg Sunday night.

Authorities arrested Dearies Harper, 27, on assault and weapons charges on Monday, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Police said Harper shot his wife in the leg in the 1600 block of South Blackhawk Way sometime Sunday evening. Officials first tweeted about the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police originally stated that the gun used in the shooting may have been inadvertently discharged.

“This may have been accidental,” police wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Harper was also shot in the groin during the encounter, Longshore said.

Both Harper and his wife, who police did not identify, are expected to survive their injuries.