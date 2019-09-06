Aurora police arrest 4 people following armed robbery, car chase ending in rollover crash

AURORA | Aurora police arrested three men and one boy on suspicion of armed robbery early Friday following a lengthy car chase that wove through Aurora, Denver and Glendale, according to tweets.

Dispatchers received a call around 8:45 p.m. Sept. 5 from a man who said he had been robbed in the 10900 block of East Exposition Avenue by a group of people armed with pistols and a shotgun, police said.

1 of 3

Based on information provided by the caller, officers with the Aurora Police Department gang unit located the suspected robbers in a vehicle near the Aurora Mall.

Police then chased the vehicle carrying the three men and one boy for several miles before the car eventually crashed and rolled over near Cherry Creek Drive South and Colorado Boulevard in Glendale, police said.

The pursuit wove through west Aurora, south Aurora, Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood and Glendale, according to police.

Investigators eventually arrested Henry Valente-Alvarez and Alonzo Kennedy, both 19, and Moises Bernardo Garcia, 18. Police also arrested a fourth suspect, but did not identify him due to his age.

All of the suspects received medical treatment prior to being booked, police said. Each of the suspects was believed to be a gang member.

Police did not specify what charges have been recommended to be filed against the four suspects.

No officers were injured during the pursuit, according to police.