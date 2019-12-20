Aurora police arrest 22-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting boys he babysat

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested an Arapahoe County man on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple children he babysat, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with Aurora police and the local division of the FBI arrested Corey Medo, 22, this morning in Aurora on a warrant, according to the local sheriff’s office. He is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County jail on suspicion of four counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. County records indicate Medo’s charges carry designations of fondling and forced contact.

The charges stem from incidents in Centennial, according to a Ginger Delgado, spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined Medo had a profile on a website that allowed parents to search for local babysitters. He was hired by multiple Arapahoe County families to look after their children, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators believe Medo was targeting boys between the ages of 7 and 10.

Medo passed a background check when he was cleared to post his profile on the unnamed babysitting website several years ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medo has worked as a real estate agent for Keller Williams in the metro area since August, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has also worked as a basketball coach for multiple programs since 2015, according to the same profile.

He was a coach for feeder programs, or leagues that seek to prepare middle school players for high school competition, for Dakota Ridge High School in Littleton from 2015 to 2017, and for Ralston Valley High School in Arvada from July 2018 until now, according to information posted on LinkedIn.

Medo is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to county records.

Anyone with any additional information about Medo is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office tipline at 720-874-8477.