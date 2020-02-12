Aurora police accuse 3 men following triple shooting Monday morning

AURORA | Aurora police have recommended charges against three men involved in a triple shooting on North Potomac Circle Monday morning.

Police responded to the Canterra at Fitzsimons apartment complex shortly before 11 a.m. Feb. 10 after receiving a report of a shooting in the area, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

First responders found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Officers applied a life-saving tourniquet to dress the man’s wounds before he was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. The unidentified man remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once he is discharged, he will be formally arrested and is accused of attempted murder.

At the same scene in front of 359 Potomac Circle, officers also found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot while inside of a black vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital in “extremely serious condition,” according to Longshore. He is still being treated for his injuries.

Investigators shortly thereafter found two other 19-year-old men several blocks away, near the intersection of East Second Place and Potomac Street. Though only one of the two men had been shot, both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They’ve both been released and arrested on aggravated robbery charges related to the incident, according to police.

Police collected multiple guns from the suspects, Longshore said.

Citing an ongoing investigation, police did not identify any of the people involved in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to call Aurora Police Agent Randy Hansen at 303-739-6710.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.