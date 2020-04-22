Aurora pizza shop, appliance store cited for shirking stay-home orders

AURORA | Nearly a month after Colorado first asked many companies to temporarily close shop in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, a pair of Aurora businesses have been formally cited for sidestepping the rules.

The city’s tax and licensing division issued a court summons to Hero’s Pizzeria at 16070 E. Dartmouth Ave. on April 1 and another to Appliance Factory Outlet at 1096 S. Sable Blvd. April 15 for failing to adhere to the sweeping public health orders, according to Trevor Vaughn, Aurora’s tax czar.

Both businesses could theoretically face fines of up to $2,650 and up to a year in municipal jail under Aurora city code, Vaughn confirmed.

The tax and licensing division has spoken with about 160 local business owners in the past month to educate them on the state’s stay-home orders and urge compliance, Vaughn said.

“Most business operators were courteous and cooperative when contacted by inspectors.” he wrote in an email.

Vaughn said many of the businesses the city has contacted were non-critical retailers offering curbside pickup, which has technically been forbidden since late March.

Neither the Aurora Police Department nor the city’s park rangers have issued any additional citations for violating the stay-home orders in the past several weeks, a spokesman for Aurora police confirmed.

Vaughn said tax and licensing officials will continue to enforce the stay-home orders until they formally expire this weekend.

Though Gov. Jared Polis has indicated he will let his statewide order sunset Sunday, most businesses will be allowed to re-open on a rolling basis with stringent restrictions in place. Retailers will be able to re-open for curbside pickup and delivery on April 27, but won’t be able to allow people inside their premises until May 1, Polis has said. Even then, strict social distancing protocols will be enforced.

Restaurants, too, will be barred from fully opening for the foreseeable future. Polis has said most eateries will likely be able to open their doors again with reduced capacity sometime next month.

On Twitter, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has lauded Polis’ plan.

“Happy to see Governor Polis move our state from a ‘Stay-at-Home’ to a ‘Safer-at-Home’ order, and I look forward to a phased reopening of our economy that realistically addresses the continued threat of the virus,” Coffman tweeted April 21.

Most decisions in the city will ultimately be determined by the Tri-County Health Department, which oversees the three counties Aurora covers.

“I can only hope that Tri-County follows the same direction as our Governor,” Coffman tweeted.