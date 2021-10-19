Aurora parking lot dispute turns lethal after man, 18, shot dead Wednesday afternoon

AURORA | Police say a parking lot altercation between two men Monday afternoon in Aurora turned deadly when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other, according to Aurora police.

Police were called to the parking lot of Sable Cove Townhomes at about 3:45 after reports of a shooting there.

“Upon arrival they located a 18-year-old man in the parking lot of 14581 E. Ford Place who had been shot,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said in a statement. “ The man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Investigators say the two men were arguing in the parking lot when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

At this time no arrests have been made, but police said they have spoken with “a person of interest” in the case.

The identity of neither man was released. The Arapahoe County coroner office will release the identity of the slain man after notifying next of kin.