Aurora on accident alert as winter storm moves into region Tuesday

AURORA | Aurora police announced the city is now under accident alert as snow and cold move into the region, police said in a tweet at about 6 a.m.

National Weather Service officials said the region can expect steady snow, heavy at times, through early this afternoon. Winds could gust to about 24 mph.

Weather forecasters expect between 2 and 4 inches accumulation today.

Accident alert asks motorists involved in a non-injury crash to exchange identification and insurance information between drivers in a safe place. The crash can be reported to police later. If there are injuries or major car damage, motorists are requested to call 911.