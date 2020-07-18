Aurora officer fired for ignoring pleading woman left on patrol car floor for 21 minutes

DENVER | An Aurora police officer was fired in February for ignoring complaints for 21 minutes from a woman he’d arrested and fell to the floor after he had placed in his patrol car, saying that she couldn’t breathe, according to Aurora police reports documenting the incident and the dismissal.

“You displayed complete disregard for her as a human being and any suffering she may have been experiencing while in your care during transport,” Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a report justifying why she fired Officer Levi Huffine.

The woman was in an inverted position on the floor inside Huffine’s vehicle for 21 minutes during the Aug. 27 incident, according to internal affairs records first obtained and reported by The Denver Post.

The Sentinel has also received that report, released after the Post’s public records request. The firing was announced in February but police would not detail circumstances for the dismissal. READ THE REPORT HERE.

The incident occurred while Huffine was taking the woman, whose identity was redacted from the report, to jail on suspicion of municipal violations related to a fight, the records show.

She “repeatedly asked for help, said that her neck was going to break, said that she could not breathe and that she did not want to die like that,” the report details.

Wilson said Huffine endangered the woman by not restraining her properly and allowing her to remain in such a precarious position for so long.

“It is my expectation that officers always treat individuals with dignity and respect, and you failed to do so on this occasion,” Wilson said in the report.

Wilson has taken a vocally stance toward recent reports of controversial officer actions, drawing rebuke from at least one Aurora police union.

An appeals process over Huffine’s firing continues is underway, according to the Post, with a hearing date set for this fall.

The Aurora department has come under fire for a spate of recent controversies.

The department is currently the subject of repeated protests over the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died last year after police stopped him on a street in a Denver suburb and used a chokehold on him.

Three officers were fired from the department earlier this month after it was revealed they had taken photos to mock the death of McClain.

Last year, the department made international news when it was revealed that a drunken officer had passed out in his patrol car and was not fired.

The three members of the city council’s public safety policy committee last week signed off on a rejiggered independent investigation into McClain’s death.

The city’s new investigation will primarily examine city policies related to McClain’s arrest, including use of force by police officers and the use of ketamine by Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics. McClain was stopped by a trio of officers on Aug. 24 2019 in the 1900 block of Billings Street after a passerby called 911 and described him as “sketchy.” Officers placed McClain, who was unarmed and never suspected of a crime, into a now-banned control hold that caused him to briefly faint. He went into cardiac arrest shortly thereafter and died at a hospital six days later.

The state attorney general and the FBI are also investigating the McClain death.