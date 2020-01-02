Aurora missing person case now a homicide investigation

AURORA | An Aurora missing person case from New Year’s Eve has now become a homicide investigation, according to Aurora Police.

Investigators said officers were called Dec. 30 to a home on the 1400 block of South Salem Way regarding a missing person report.

“Several days later it was learned there was information indicating there were suspicious circumstances in this case,” police said in a blog post.

Details about the death and the identity of the victim will be released later by Arapahoe County coroner officials, police said.

Police spokesman Anthony Camacho said no further details would be released by police as an aid to investigators.

“We are asking if members of the public have information about this case to please contact Agent M. Ingui at 303-739-6067,” police said in a statement..

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913 STOP (7867).