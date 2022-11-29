Aurora medication assisted treatment facility to hold ribbon cutting Wednesday

AURORA | Aurora’s new opioid addiction treatment facility will be holding a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday.

Community Medical Services opened its medication assisted treatment facility for opioid addiction in Aurora in late October. The official ribbon cutting will be attended by a number of local city officials, including Mayor Mike Coffman.

The facility is the first medication assisted-treatment program in Aurora, and the first CMS location in Colorado. Since opening, it has started treating several dozen patients and is hoping that the open house will bring in more, according to a spokesperson.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response and how willing the community is to work together,” CMS program manager Christina Boudreau said in an email. “In the last four weeks, we have connected 54 people with life-saving treatment for their opioid use. Too many Coloradans have been lost to the opioid epidemic, and we hope to continue to be part of the solution.”

The open house is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the facility on 14300 E. Exposition Ave.