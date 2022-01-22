Aurora mayor revives controversial proposal to ban homeless people from camping

1 of 4

AURORA | As he promised to do nearly six months ago, Mayor Mike Coffman is resurrecting a proposal to ban people without homes from camping in Aurora, according to a Friday announcement on social media.

The change to city rules would be considered by Aurora’s City Council at its Feb. 7 study session and may be formally considered on Feb. 14. Under Coffman’s proposal, individuals would be given seven days’ notice to abandon their campsite, so long as the city can “provide an alternate location for those in an encampment to go to before it can be abated.”

Under the previous version of the ban, which failed on a tie vote in August, the “alternate location” would have to be a sanctioned shelter site. Coffman has promoted the ban as a public safety measure and a “humane” way of addressing the growing problem of homelessness. Opponents argue it would criminalize the city’s homeless while doing little to get them into shelter.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was also critical of the measure in using police resources to manage what she said has become a pervasive societal problem, not a criminal one.

“As the chief of police, I have been very clear that I do not want to be a part of enforcing this ban,” Wilson said during a hearing about the failed bill in August. “ … Right now we’re doing this because we don’t have any other options, but I think as a city we can do better.”

At the time, Coffman said he was “shocked” at Wilson’s response.

Other critics questioned whether any sweeps would be possible, because there are too many homeless campers and too few shelter spaces to invoke enforcement as the proposal was written.

In 2020, the last time a survey of Aurora’s sheltered and unsheltered homeless population was undertaken on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 427 people were reported to be sleeping either on the streets, in emergency shelters or in transitional housing. Service providers generally agree that HUD point-in-time surveys are an undercount.

Lana Dalton of Aurora’s Department of Housing and Community Services said during a lecture at the Aurora History Museum Jan. 19 that only 130-150 shelter beds are available on any given night.

City spokesman Michael Brannen later said that number is augmented by additional resources in the event of severe weather or if a person is a victim of domestic violence. The Aurora Day Resource Center can hold up to 75 mats during a weather emergency. The city may also use hotels and motels if the resource center is over capacity.

Hotel and motel vouchers may also be issued in domestic violence situations, and Brannen also mentioned the pallet shelter associated with the Salvation Army, which assists 30-60 people, and the 25 tents available at Restoration Christian Ministries.

While Coffman wrote on Friday that there will be “no fines or penalties for those in an unauthorized encampment,” campers could be arrested or fined if they don’t move.

Coffman said there have been no reported cases of campers failing to move after being ordered to do so, which Tim Joyce, an assistant city attorney, told the council in August.

A representative of Aurora’s Police Department said Friday that they would need time to confirm whether that information was still current.

Since council members deadlocked on the last proposed ban, city rules required Coffman to wait six months before bringing his idea back to the dais. The amended version of the ban would give campers more notice than the original — a week rather than 72 hours.

The February hearings on Coffman’s proposal would also mark the first time the idea has come before Aurora’s new, conservative-leaning City Council.

The group split along party lines after the departure of Councilmember Nicole Johnston last summer, reflected in the 5-5 vote that stymied Coffman’s original proposal.

Conservatives, led by Coffman, secured a majority of council seats in November. While campaigning, most of the candidates indicated support for Coffman’s proposed camping ban.