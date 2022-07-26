Aurora mayor, council endorse RTD’s fare-free August program, other items

AURORA | Aurorans and others in the metro area will be able to take a ride on Regional Transportation District buses and trains for free next month, thanks to a proposal by the agency that Aurora’s City Council formally endorsed Monday.

“I think this is extremely important for the city given that we have a number of people, quite a few people, that are reliant upon mass transportation,” Mayor Mike Coffman said of RTD’s Zero Fare for Better Air program. “We have a number of transit-oriented developments that are also reliant upon light rail.”

As the name suggests, the fare-free promotion is meant to cut down on the state’s ozone emissions, as well as boost ridership levels that sagged during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado’s General Assembly has voted for the state government to backfill the revenue lost by RTD during the month of August.

Council members Alison Coombs and Juan Marcano in particular said they supported the program and urged the public to take advantage.

“Tell your friends. Make sure that the other folks around you also are aware and have the opportunity to really use this fare-free month so that we can show, (not only) what kind of ridership we can generate, but also what kind of impact we can have on our climate by reducing the number of cars on the road,” Coombs said.

Also on Monday, the city council: