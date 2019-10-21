Aurora man suspected of murdering woman, leaving remains on side of Interstate 25, pleads not guilty

AURORA | A 26-year-old Aurora man accused of murdering his girlfriend, putting her body in a plastic tote and ditching her remains beside a highway in southern Colorado pleaded not guilty to the crime in Arapahoe County District Court Monday morning.

Andrew Condon formally entered a not-guilty plea in connection with the December 2018 murder of Lebrea Jackson, 23, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson’s body was found bound and crammed inside a plastic storage container that had been left beside an abandoned truck stop outside of Trinidad Jan. 6, according to court documents. Investigators believe Condon strangled and killed Jackson sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, 2018.

Condon has a history of abusing Jackson and other women, according to court documents. He was suspected of assaulting and strangling Jackson twice in the two months before her death.

Condon has an extensive criminal record in Colorado, having been arrested on various domestic violence, burglary and DUI charges in recent years, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

Condon was arrested at about 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 24 along Interstate 35 on the municipal boundary of Alvarado in Johnson County, Texas after he was pulled over for driving about 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in a vehicle registered to Jackson’s adoptive parents. He was eventually extradited to Arapahoe County to face the murder charge levied in that jurisdiction.

Condon is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center, according to county records.

He is slated to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a motions hearing.