Aurora man shot, wounded Sunday morning near Iliff and Peoria in Aurora

AURORA | Police released few details after a man found his own way to a nearby hospital early Sunday with a gunshot wound he is expected to survive, police said.

Police said on social media that the man arrived at the hospital at about 2:20 a.m. The shooting occurred somewhere near East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street, according to a tweet by police.

Police added that no shooting suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.