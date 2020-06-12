Aurora man sentenced to prison, ordered to pay millions in restitution for VA health care scam

AURORA | An Aurora man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for coordinating an elaborate fraud scheme that bilked that federal government out of millions of dollars, the local U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday morning.

A federal judge sentenced Joseph Prince, 61, to 192 months in prison June 11, three months after jurors convicted him on a slew of charges tied to a complicated plot that Prince, a former case manager for a specialized Veteran’s Health Administration program, carried out with friends and family from the summer of 2017 through the middle of 2018.

Prince worked as a beneficiary specialist at a Denver call center for the VA’s Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program, which provides medical care for the children of certain veterans of the Vietnam and Korean wars who were born with the spinal birth defect, according to the U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason Dunn’s office.

Prince referred about 45 people in the spina bifida program to five different home health providers. The VA paid about $19 million to cover the patients’ healthcare costs, and Prince received $1.5 million in kickback benefits for his referrals.

But the five different home health providers were in fact shell organizations run by Prince’s family members, including his wife, brother-in-law, half-sister and friends. They were not authorized care providers by the VA.

At least three of Prince’s friends have pleaded guilty to paying illegal gratuities, according to Dunn’s office. They’re expected to be sentenced later this month.

As part of the sentence handed down Thursday, Prince will be required to pay more than $18.7 million in restitution to the VA.

“Joseph Prince’s actions took a significant toll on our community’s trust in the Office of Veteran’s Affairs and its pocketbooks, siphoning away money that could be used for resources beneficial to those who need it most, our veterans who served our country,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider, who helped investigate the case, said in a statement. “The sentence today reflects the tremendous effort in this joint investigation.”