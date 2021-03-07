Aurora man gets himself to hospital after shooting Saturday night

AURORA | An unidentified adult male found his own way to a nearby hospital Saturday night after being shot while in the area of East 20th Avenue and Blackhawk Street, according to police.

Police were called to 1905 Blackhawk St. at 9:22 p.m. regarding reports of a shooting, police said. A man at the location had apparently been shot there and “self-transported” to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries were “non-life-threatening,” police said in a social media post.

“Officers are working to learn suspect info and what led to shooting,” police wrote. “Please send tips to @CrimeStoppersCO.”

No other details about the shooting were released.