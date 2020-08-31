Aurora man gets 6 decades in prison for sexually abusing girls ages 9 and 10

AURORA | An Arapahoe County judge on Thursday sentenced an Aurora man to spend at least six decades in state prison for sexually assaulting two young girls over the course of several years.

Jeremy Hasani Scott, 44, was sentenced to serve between 60 years and life in prison for assaulting two different girls, ages 9 and 10, starting more than a decade ago, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Both girls were the daughters of women with whom Scott had relationships, according to a spokesperson for the local DA’s office.

“Scott began assaulting the first girl when she was 9 years old, in 2008,” according to a statement from the DA’s office. “That abuse occurred until she was 12 years old. Scott began assaulting the second girl in 2019, when she was 10 years old.”

Scott’s case went to trial earlier this year, and both girls who were assaulted testified against him. An Arapahoe County jury found him guilty of all counts related to the assaults.

District Attorney George Brauchler excoriated Scott’s decision to forgo entering a guilty plea in the case.

“This serial predator chose to force his survivors onto the stand to face accusations that they were liars,” Brauchler said in a statement. “Yes, of course it is his right to go to trial, but when given the choice between taking responsibility for his outrageous conduct, Jeremy Scott once again chose himself over his victims.”

The girls spoke again at the sentencing hearing last week.

“I am strong because I know that I am more than a victim,” the younger of the two girls told Judge John Scipione. “I am a survivor of the very terrible things that man did to me.”

Scipione sentenced Scott to back-to-back 30-year sentences, each one representing the crimes committed against each girl.

Scott will be evaluated at the conclusion of his sentence to determine if he has been “rehabilitated,” according to the spokesperson for the local prosecutor’s office. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if a panel determines he has not met the criteria for rehabilitation.

Scott remains incarcerated at the Arapahoe County jail and is awaiting transfer to a state facility, according to county records.